All good things come to an end, and that was the case with Squid Craft Games 2. As expected, there could only be one winner in this crafting competition. Minecraft. Who ended up winning the $100,000 grand prize was SAPNAP.

This is how this streamer managed to pocket $1.79 million Mexican pesos. But it was not easy at all, since she had to beat Shadowune666 to get ahead. No doubt the victory he obtained was worth it.

Similar to the first edition of this initiative, the last test was the Squid Game or Squid Game that SAPNAP and Shadoune666 played among themselves.

They were the ones who survived the match between 20 players, 18 of whom were left on the road.

The aforementioned ended up eliminated in the test known as La Base, which had a very simple approach. Everyone had to move while the music played.

So they could do it on stage freely. But when the tune came to an end they had to rush to reach a lighted base and save themselves in Squid Craft Games 2.

Not everyone was lucky enough to reach one and that is how they were eliminated. The Base was the 11th test in which streamers and influencers participated, and it can be said that it was one of the competitions in which more of them were left out.

Who is SAPNAP, the winner of Squid Craft Games 2?

SAPNAP, who is only known by the name of Nicholas, is an American YouTuber specialized in Minecraft who usually makes videos about the plug-ins for this game that he and his acquaintances make.

He started attracting attention from 2019. Before taking the victory in Squid Craft Games 2 he was also the winner in the MrBeast video. ‘Extreme $100,000 Game of Tag!’ and in the of ‘$45,600 Squid Game Challenge!’.

Who did you beat alongside Shadowune666? Well, the 18 content generators that were left on the road are the following:

– Aldo

– Boat

– Betra

– Boffegp

– CaptainCat

–Conterstine

– Crisgreen

– DeqiuV

–Georgenotfound

–Jelty

– Mariu

– Nonius

– olliGamer

– Raptor

– Rodezel

–Roier

– Soypan

From what can be seen SAPNAP was on a winning streak before it entered Squid Craft Games 2. It may even do well in the next edition.

