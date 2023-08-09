Two squatters have filed a report against the Amsterdam police and a public prosecutor because of the eviction of the former Russian trade office on the Veluwelaan in Amsterdam South. The eviction would have been illegal.

The former residents are members of a group of squatters who, according to their lawyer, had occupied the abandoned building since July 18. The squatters would therefore have been there for more than two weeks, when the Mobile Unit (ME) of the police on Saturday was ordered by the Public Prosecution Service to cleared. No report was filed against the raid. During the eviction, one squatter was arrested by the police.

According to the squatters, the building has been evacuated illegally and ‘legal protection against eviction of squatted buildings has been deliberately ignored’. A copy of the report that lawyer Willem Jebbink has submitted to the police is in the possession of The parole.

The squatters argue that there was domestic law because they lived there for a longer period of time. They would have shown this to the police with photos on a Twitter account. Because of the claimed house right, according to the lawyer, permission first had to be requested from the examining magistrate before the building could be vacated.

No emergency situation

“The judge will then hear the residents. If it then turns out that there is vacancy and there is no reason to put an end to their home rights, no permission will be given for eviction. This procedure has not been applied”, says Jebbink. According to the lawyer, there was no emergency situation because there would be no risk of collapse or fire.

A squatter in the former Russian trade office on the Veluwelaan. © Jacob van Vliet



Empty hands

The lawyer argues that a ‘fundamental right’ has been violated, ‘the right of the home, protected by the European Convention on Human Rights’. “My clients came up empty-handed on Saturday. They could not quickly institute summary proceedings to stop the eviction after all. They have literally been raided by a government that does not comply with the law.”

One of the squatters told Saturday The parole that it was a 'silent squat', without the knowledge of others. That had to do with the 'background of the building', said the squatter. "Normally you have to occupy a building for 24 or 48 hours to ensure that there is no trespassing when the police come. But we waited two weeks for this building."

A spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service (OM) says that ‘consultations took place between the police and the ‘squatting officer’ on Saturday after the police found that the building had been squatted again. “Because the building seemed to have just been squatted again, in the view of the Public Prosecution Service there was no question of established house law. That is why the police acted immediately.’

The Public Prosecution Service confirms that there was ‘no judicial authorization’ to evict, but according to the spokesperson that was also ‘not necessary’, because no right of residence had been built up. According to the spokesman, there was “no indication whatsoever that the squatters had been in the building for longer” than just Saturday afternoon.

© Joris van Gennip



"Incidentally, it does not matter whether there is domestic law or not, squatting is in any case a criminal offense for which the police can arrest someone," according to the Public Prosecution Service. 'However, where domestic law seems established, the formal test by the court is eagerly awaited. In the opinion of the Public Prosecution Service, there was no need to wait for that now.'

It is not yet known at the Public Prosecution Service whether a report has actually been filed against the public prosecutor involved. The police cannot confirm that either because of the privacy law.

Building closed

names in June squatters have already entered the building. When they announced that in mid-July, they are due to an imminent eviction left of their own accord.

The building on the Veluwelaan belongs to the trade representation of the Russian Federation in the Netherlands and has been owned by the Russian state since the 1970s. It is heavily secured with bars, bulletproof glass and cameras. The building was known for many years as a base for Russian spies in the Netherlands.

In February, the building was closed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra. According to the ministry, Russia kept trying to get secret agents into the Netherlands under a diplomatic cover.