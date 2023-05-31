The more than 300 people that make up the Municipal Coordinator for the Right to Housing and Territorial Reserves Yesterday they blocked all access to the Municipal Palace for more than an hour, since according to them the mayor of guasave It does not show willingness to attend to them due to the demand that they have been making to have their own house, because while the state governor has received them three times in one month, Martín Ahumada Quintero does not give them an audience.

Noé Salvador Rodríguez branded the current secretary of the City Council as incompetent and a liar, Daniel Hibraim López ArmentaThat is why they no longer want him to talk with, but directly with the municipal president, because according to the leader of the homeless familiesthey are not asking to be given anything, since the people are going to pay for the land that they define for their homes.