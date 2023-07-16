The Russian trade office in Amsterdam South occupied by squatters was evacuated by the police on Saturday evening. According to the squatters, the police reacted very nervously to the squatting action. ‘They wanted to evacuate the building with the DSI if necessary.’

There were no disturbances during the evacuation and no one was arrested, a police spokesman said. The squatters had informed the police earlier in the day that they had squatted the building.

The building of the trade representative of the Russian Federation in the Netherlands on the Veluwelaan has been owned by Russia since the 1970s and is heavily secured with bars, cameras and bulletproof glass.

The police arrived on Saturday evening. According to a spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service, the squatted building was in the so-called 'investigation phase'. This means that the police assess the situation in a squatted building and determine whether there is domestic law.

‘Declaration of war on Russia’

“The police were very nervous,” says squatter Edwin. “They talked about state security and a declaration of war on Russia. It was also said that the Dutch army top would not accept that a Russian building had been squatted. They said that they would evacuate the building with the DSI (the Special Interventions Service) if necessary.”

The police spokesman denies that there was any nervousness on the part of the authorities. “The police officers on the spot said that there was a chance that there would be an evacuation. They then left of their own accord. The story about a tense situation was created by the squatters themselves.”

The squatters call the actions of the authorities 'intimidating' in any case. "We were not prepared for it, we had been in the building for a month. We felt put with our backs against the wall. That is why we have decided to leave."

Hotbed of spies

The building of the trade representative of the Russian Federation on the Veluwelaan has been owned by Russia since 1975. The building was traditionally known as a hotbed of spies. The interior confirms that image: everything in the building is reminiscent of the Cold War years. The squatters had found keys to almost all rooms, including 16 spacious apartments.

In February of this year, the building was closed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra in a diplomatic battle with Russia. According to the ministry, Russia kept trying to get secret agents into the Netherlands under a diplomatic cover.