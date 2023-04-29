Squash | The European Squash team home competition ended in disappointment for Finland

Both men and women fell to the second division in the European squash team competitions.

Bridge The European Squash Team Championships, which enlivened Helsinki’s city life during the week, came to a sad end for Finns on Saturday. Both the Finnish men’s and women’s teams fell down the league ladder to the 2nd division of the games.

Men’s relegation to the second division was already known on Friday. The women’s team, which played cheerfully, also has to pick up speed from a lower league level.

The women’s elimination was decided by a final day loss to Spain and Switzerland winning their last game. With Finland and Switzerland tied on points, Switzerland’s better match win balance guaranteed its preservation.

Finland was seventh.

“One little thing was caught: with one more win, a place in the top four would have been possible. That’s why the disappointment is big”, the women’s coach Tommi Lind your amount in the bulletin.