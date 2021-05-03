Squash | The European Championships in Helsinki were canceled, the decision was made by the European Squash Federation: “It’s pretty empty”

To Helsinki The European Squash Championships, scheduled for August, will not be played due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Finnish Squash Association said on Monday.

The European Sports Federation (ESF) canceled the Games, citing, among other things, the safety of competitors and travel restrictions in Europe.

“Frankly, it’s pretty empty. The races had been prepared for more than two years, they had already been moved out of the way of a pandemic, and now that it looks like we are getting on the neck of the corona, the races are being canceled for reasons beyond our control, ”Squash Federation Executive Director Mika Monto said in a press release.

Next The opportunity to organize a competition in Finland is in two years’ time, as next year’s European Championships have been awarded to Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

“With these prospects, we will take on the Games in a couple of years, but there is no final decision yet,” Monto said.