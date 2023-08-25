Saturday, August 26, 2023
Squash | For Emilia Soin, EC bronze without a match – the first Finnish medal in squash since 2012

August 25, 2023
in World Europe
Squash | For Emilia Soin, EC bronze without a match – the first Finnish medal in squash since 2012

Olli Tuominen won the EC gold in 2012.

Finland squash star Emilia Soini reached the best achievement of his career so far, when he bagged a bronze medal in the individual EC competitions in Poland. The medal came without a match, because the European Squash Federation decided, contrary to the prior announcement, to distribute the bronze medals to both of those who lost their semi-finals, i.e. Soin and France Marie to Stephan.

Soin’s medal is the first European squash medal won by a Finnish squash player Olli Tuominen European Championship in 2012.

The European women’s championship was won by Belgium Nele Giliswho overthrew France in the final by Enora Villard 3–0. On the men’s side, France Victor Crouin took the brightest medal from his countryman by Auguste Dussourd in front of the nose.

