Saturday, August 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Squash | Emilia Soini won the EC bronze in squash

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Squash | Emilia Soini won the EC bronze in squash
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Soini, who played sharp from the opening point, won the match 3–1.

Finland Emilia Soini was in great shape on Saturday when he won bronze at the individual squash European Championships in Cuenca, Spain.

In the bronze match, Soini defeated France’s Marie Stephan 3–1 (12–10, 11–5, 8–11, 11–9).

Soini, who played sharp from the first point, quickly advanced to a 2–0 set lead. The Finnish player, who led the third set 7–3, was already on his way to a clean 3–0 victory, but the Frenchman managed to extend the match to a fourth set.

However, Soini was not discouraged by this, as the determined Finn claimed the bronze medal by winning the fourth set with a score of 11–9.

Soini is ranked 51st on the women’s world list, while Stephan’s ranking is 47th. The two were supposed to meet in the European Championship bronze match last year as well, but in the end the match was not played at all. That’s when the European Squash Federation decided to award bronze medals to the losers of both semi-finals.

#Squash #Emilia #Soini #won #bronze #squash

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Eleonora Giorgi unrecognizable while playing with her nephew: the actress shows herself like this and continues to fight against cancer

Eleonora Giorgi unrecognizable while playing with her nephew: the actress shows herself like this and continues to fight against cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]