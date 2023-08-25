Squash | Emilia Soini to the EC bronze medal match after a tight semi-final loss

Soini was two points away from the final match place in the match that lasted more than an hour.

24.8. 22:05

Emilia Soinilost a tight semi-final match at the individual European squash competitions on Thursday. Soini was two points away from the final match place in the match that lasted more than an hour. The second place in the tournament is France Enora Villard advanced to the finals with a 3–2 set win.

Soini wrapped up the first set in a few minutes with a score of 11–3. Villard caught the plot in the second set and claimed it 11–7. The third and fourth sets progressed smoothly, as did the beginning of the fifth set. In the middle of the set, the Frenchman took the lead by a few points, and eventually won the set 11–7.

In Friday’s bronze match, Soini will face a Frenchman Marie Stephaninwho lost in the second semi-final to Belgium, ranked number one in the tournament Nele to Gilis directly 3–0. The bronze match will be played at 14:00 Finnish time.