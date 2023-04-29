Saturday, April 29, 2023
Squash | Emilia Soini led the women to a squash victory: “Nothing sensible happens when you’re in a brain fog”

April 29, 2023
In the men’s category, Finland is eliminated from the main series. The European Squash Championships will end in Helsinki on Saturday.

Finland the women’s national squash team won its second victory in the EC team championships in Helsinki by defeating the Netherlands 2–1 on Friday. Finland plays for places 5–9 in the main series.

The Finns won against the Netherlands Emilia Soini and Riina Koskinen. Emilia Korhonen bowed to Holland To Tessa Ter Sluis 1–3. Soini defeated the opening set after being nervous By Fleur Maas set 3–1 and Koskinen Sanne Veldkampin 3–0.

“I was in a stupor at the beginning of the match, and even the beginnings of the next sets went to waste with tension. Fortunately, I was able to catch the game and get out of my own head. When you’re running around in a brain fog there, nothing sensible happens,” said Soini in the Squashliito press release.

Finland’s women will face Spain on Saturday’s final day. The Finnish men’s relegation from the main series to the 2nd division was confirmed when Spain defeated Finland 4–0 on Friday morning.

Finland lost to Scotland 0–4 in the evening.

