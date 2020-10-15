The vice presidents of the Government, Nadia Calviño, Carmen Calvo, Pablo Iglesias and Teresa Ribera (from left to right) presenting the “Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan for the Spanish economy, on October 7th. Jose Maria Cuadrado Jimenez / EFE

Brussels regulars know that the institutional center of gravity is the Rond-point Schuman, a perfect circle-shaped roundabout that houses two key EU institutions: the Council and the European Commission. In the early morning of July 21, the European Council released a great stimulus package – known as Next Generation EU – that will mobilize up to 140,000 million euros in Spain to be committed between 2021 and 2023. An opportunity that is generating the three reactions to be expected in Spain: initial glare, subsequent inflation of expectations, and final concern about our administrative management capacity.

The Government presented last week the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, a preview of the document that is sent to Brussels on Thursday, and which is actually a draft of the final plan to be submitted in early 2021, once the agreement acquires – if there are no delays – the necessary rank of European law. This is the investment and reform plan required to progressively release the main aid package, known as the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. Funds with complex management due to the unprecedented – they must be regulated ad hoc in record time – and which, in Spain, will require a balancing act as complex as trying to square the Schuman roundabout. Four balances on which the hope of undertaking urgent productive investments rests and, also, some keys to reinforce the country’s science and innovation policy.

The first challenge is to make the Recovery Plan convincing in its balance of investments and reforms, since strict European supervision will not only be convincing in terms of effectiveness and efficiency of spending, but also the depth of the reforms. The investments contemplate a promising “Pact for science and innovation” in Axis 6 of the Plan. But in terms of reforms, in addition to the foreseeable dispute over the labor market and pensions, perhaps we could attack some structural weaknesses in our R & D & I system that could not be addressed in the Science Act of 2011 nor, in the depth they deserve, in the Royal Decree Law of urgent measures of 2019.

The second is of institutional articulation. We are used to co-managing the structural funds between the state administration and those of the autonomous communities, and we must find a way to make them participate, but also to the town councils, whose role in promoting innovation has been growing in the last decade. The deployment of digital public services, the support for technological entrepreneurship or the public purchase of innovation increasingly go through administrations without formal competences in R & D & i and often forgotten in the design of these policies. The consultation exercise required is therefore enormous and must take place in the middle of an intense negotiation of the 2021 General Budgets, inseparable from the Recovery Plan.

Executing effectively may not be the same as doing it efficiently, ensuring that each public euro brings private investment, generates sustained capacities in the administration and produces new business leaders that can be exported

The third is pure management skills. It has been rightly said that, even considering only the 72,000 million euros in subsidies, the volume of funds is five times the annual endowment of ERDF, the pillar of European investments in Spain in R&D, sustainability and digitization. There is therefore a real risk that the new funds will seize the administrative machinery that bids and grants aid of this nature. The balance is therefore between distributing the game or concentrating it on those state entities with greater management capacity. And in hitting the announced Royal Decree-Law that will make the execution of the funds more flexible; a flexibility that could allow testing models of aid and public contracts more adjusted to the nature of public-private innovation projects. From the digitization of healthcare to the deployment of new mobility in cities, through biotechnological solutions to make agriculture more sustainable, these projects require different models of public intervention.

The fourth challenge is precisely to get the type of investment right and maximize its transformative capacity. We will undoubtedly see an unstable balance between long-desired investments – a great commitment to scientific talent or the radical digitization of administrations – and other more opportunistic ones, adjusted to the fashion labels in Brussels and at seven. priorities set by the Commission. But we must claim a space, even if it is small, to innovate. To experiment and, if necessary, make mistakes. Since some specific approaches to public-led innovation, such as innovation buying or regulatory sandboxes, cannot be conceived otherwise.

The paradox is served. Executing effectively may not be the same as doing it efficiently, ensuring that each public euro brings private investment, generates sustained capacities in the administration and produces new business leaders that can be exported. While Europe faces one of its greatest challenges since the founding days of Robert Schuman, Spain faces a well-known and long-proposed one: turning our public sector into a laboratory for the future and a true engine of innovation.

Diego Moñux Ch Wednesday is managing partner and founder of Science & Innovation Link Office