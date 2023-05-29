The L1 company announced the launch of several special promotions for customers. In honor of his birthday, the developer provides apartment buyers with discounts of up to 35 percent, as well as storage rooms, parking spaces and certificates for classes in the fitness center. All promotions will last until May 31, 2023, they involve LCD “London Park”, “Poet”, “Shakespeare” and “Byron”. More details – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

The L1 company has been operating on the market for 31 years. During this time, the developer has brought more than 33,000 apartments to the market, and taking into account social and commercial facilities, he has more than two million square meters of real estate on his account.

In 2023, L1 is completing a large-scale project for the construction of four residential complexes in the Vyborgsky district of St. Petersburg. Residential complex “London Park”, “Poet”, “Shakespeare” and “Byron” were built on a site bounded by Prosveshcheniya Prospekt, Rudneva Street, Poetic Boulevard and Kustodiev Street.

Three out of four residential complexes – London Park, Poet and Shakespeare – have already been commissioned and occupied. Construction and finishing work continues only in the Byron residential complex, but they are scheduled to be completed in the III quarter of 2023. Therefore, the developer celebrates his birthday with big discounts on apartments in these residential complexes.

What promotions operate at “L1”

Only until the end of May, when buying an apartment in the Shakespeare Residential Complex, you can get a discount of up to 35 percent. The action applies to housing with a footage from 77.3 to 127.4 square meters, subject to 100% payment to the current account within seven days from the date of conclusion of the contract.

The action “Parking and a storage room as a gift when buying a three-room apartment” applies to housing with an area of ​​​​more than 126.3 square meters in the London Park residential complex, where there are only a few apartments for sale. It should be noted that not all residential complexes on the market can boast of their own parking and the presence of closets in the apartments for seasonal and rarely used items.

The action “Club house with a pool” applies to all four residential complexes – “London Park”, “Poet”, “Shakespeare”, “Byron”. When buying any apartment, new settlers will receive a certificate for classes in the fitness center as a gift.

The four-story sports complex with a total area of ​​almost 13,000 square meters is part of the ensemble and is located inside the quarter, which is formed by residential complexes. The fitness center has two pools, a spa area, gyms and group exercise rooms.

All your own

Each residential complex included in the “English” quarter “L1” has its own concept. For example, the residential complex “Poet” is family housing of the “comfort plus” class. It does not have studios or apartments facing north. The Shakespeare and Byron residential complexes include low-rise buildings, where only three floors are used for housing. Together, four LCDs create a single space where you can implement the most unexpected solutions.

One of the features of the project is the presence of a “patio” with an area of ​​about two hectares. This is an area within a block, bounded on all sides by four LCDs. According to the project, there will be a barbecue area, sports and playgrounds, jogging and bicycle paths, a skate park, a dog walking area, benches and flower beds.

Another important feature is the well-thought-out multi-storey block. For example, in the London Park residential complex there are buildings from 21 to 28 floors, in the Shakespeare residential complex – from 3 to 27 floors, in the Byron residential complex – from 5 to 25 floors. The multi-storey structure provides better insolation of apartments, allows you to create apartments with terraces, makes the appearance of the building more dynamic and interesting.

The quarter is built in such a way as to meet the needs of residents as much as possible. There is a school, a kindergarten. In addition, clinics for adults, children and other educational institutions are within walking distance.

The developer managed to combine two seemingly mutually exclusive characteristics in one project – excellent transport accessibility and proximity to nature.

On the one hand, the quarter is a 20-minute walk from the Prospekt Prosveshcheniya metro station, it takes 10 minutes to go to the Grazhdansky Prospekt station by public transport, and there is an exit to the Ring Road just a five-minute drive away.

On the other hand, not far from the new buildings there are large green areas – Sosnovka and Murinsky parks, Konashevich Square and Ivan Fomin Garden. A 10-minute drive away are the Suzdal Lakes, a favorite vacation spot for citizens in the summer.

Residents of the quarter can equally quickly get to the “benefits of civilization” and to natural beauties.

Growing with the region

The project on Prosveshcheniya Prospekt occupies a special place not only in L1’s portfolio, but also in the market as a whole.

Since the 2000s, the process of redevelopment began in this part of the city, associated with the resettlement and liquidation of emergency housing, the development of garages and industrial zones. In the last five years, this process has only gained momentum. The block from “L1” became one of the first swallows of this process – earlier, unfinished and abandoned buildings were also located on the site of residential buildings.

The ensemble led by the London Park residential complex was originally conceived as a point of attraction for residents of the entire Vyborgsky district. Therefore, so much space here is given over to social institutions and commercial lease. At the base of the residential complex “London Park” there is a two-story shopping and entertainment center. There will be about thirty cafes and restaurants, an amusement park, a medical center, a coworking space, a lecture hall, a grocery market, dozens of shops and much more. So, if you wish, you can spend the whole day here and solve many personal and work tasks.

