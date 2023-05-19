Juan Cuadrado pardoned at the end of the first half in Sevilla. On Rakitic’s pass for Oliver Torres who is entering the area on the left, the Colombian intervenes right on the edge of the area. The images make it clear that the Juventus winger kicked the Sevilla player, it seemed like a penalty with the Colombian to be sanctioned with a yellow card. The Var check lasts a few minutes, so much so as to push the Dutch match director Makkelie to effectively double the recovery, from three to six minutes, while waiting for indications on the episode from his compatriot Van Boekel, who judges him in front of the video. The decision is to continue with the match: no penalty for Sevilla.