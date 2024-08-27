Square Enix’s Splatoon-a-like 4v4 multiplayer shooter is transitioning from a premium title to a free-to-play game on 4th October, just eight months after its initial release.

Square announced the news in a brief update on its support websitenoting the game – which remains a PlayStation exclusive after its free-to-play transition – will no longer require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play from 4th October.

Players who purchase Foamstars prior to its price change in October will receive a Legacy Gift set providing “exclusive” in-game items, including 12 colour-variant Bubble Beastie skins, one Slide Board design, and the “Legacy” title. “Your continued support of Foamstars would be greatly appreciated,” Square adds.



Foamstars trailer.Watch on YouTube

Foamstars initially released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 back in February this year, sporting a £24.99 price tag – although Square attempted to give its player base an early boost by giving the game away as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription at launch.

Unfortunately, early reviews were a little tepid. Eurogamer contributor Kaan Serin called Foamstars a “serviceable paintballer… lathered with some wild lore and underwhelming hero shooter elements” in his review, asking, “What does it say about this shooter if the… character details are more entertaining than the 10-minute shooting galleries that precede them?”