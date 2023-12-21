The title in question is accessible through the official website , available in English and Japanese, accessible via Chrome browser on PC and mobile devices. To take part in the game you also need to have a MetaMask NFT Wallet and a Discord account with two-factor authentication.

Square Enix continues with its commitment on the front of NFTs and Blockchain with the launch of Project Symbiogenesis one of the games planned within this area which, for the Japanese publisher, seems to represent an important element in the future.

An interactive story

The floating continent of Project Symbiogenesis

The game is purely narrativebased on an interactive story that allows you to unlock characters and artistic objects as NFTs, leading us in the meantime to discover the particular game world and the mysteries of the flying continent in which the events narrated take place.

Everything is fine token digital is linked to a specific character in the game, characterized by various different races and professions, with NFTs sold in installments, as the six chapters that make up the story of Symbiogenesis are published.

The main story and individual sub-stories of each character help to illustrate the complex story behind Project Symbiogenesis, leading players to invest in purchasing the various elements that make up this particular fresco.

When the trademark emerged, many thought of a possible connection with Parasite Eve, but the title later revealed itself to be a new franchise with NFT, of which we later also saw a teaser trailer.