A couple of months ago the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal was announced. Now it looks like Square Enix still has plans to move its own development studios, as it was mentioned during its most recent financial meeting that the Japanese company is looking to sell the shares of some of its wholly owned studios.

According to industry analyst David Gibson, the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal was just one phase of this restructuring. In this way, Square Enix is ​​expected to review its catalog of studies, and decide whether to retain full ownership or allow other companies to buy stakes in those businesses.

This allows Square Enix to move resources between studios more easily, with a focus on being able to allocate “resources primarily to titles from Japan.” It was even mentioned that this was one of the reasons why it was decided to sell Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, since the resources they needed “cannibalize” other plans.

So it is expected that companies like Sony, Tencent and Nexon take an interest in these pieces. It is important to mention that there is no talk of a complete acquisition, but only of taking part in these studies. We’re talking about teams like the four Creative Business Units, who handle Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and the HD-2D games; Luminous Productions, responsible for forspoken; Tokyo RPG Factory, recognized by I Am Setsuna; Square Enix London Mobile, who were in charge of Tomb Raider Reloaded; and more.

At the moment there are no more details about it, but it is likely that partial investments and purchases will not take long to happen. In related topics, it is mentioned that Sony is interested in acquiring Square Enix. Similarly, the Japanese company reveals why its HD-2D style is almost unique.

Without a doubt, a rare movement. Although this decision explains why his three Western studios were sold, and it appears that Marvel’s Avengers and its high cost was partly to blame, it would be strange to see Tencent involved in Final Fantasy or the next HD-2D game.

