Fans and analysts are trying to understand why Square Enix decided to sell the three of its own Western Studies at Embracer Group, including Tomb Raider and the two Marvel games. The answer seems to become increasingly clear.

It appears that Square Enix wanted to sell the two intellectual properties, Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy because the publisher has lost too much money. Yes, that’s about $ 200,000, which is a huge amount.

According to analyst David Gibson, the reason behind the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal and Square Enix Montréal concerns a “simple” question of money: yes, because in his Twitter post points out how Square Enix has lost millions of dollars due to the two intellectual properties in partnership with Marvel.

Marvel – that’s the reason why Square sold its NA team for $ 300m. Because in a little under two years they lost $ 200m on two Marvel games. But it still looks like a low price given the optionality on probably 4 AAA titles coming through. #SquareEnix #Embracer – David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 2, 2022

Obviously this is not the only explanation for the sale, especially since Square Enix also got rid of Tomb Raider and Deus Ex. So it almost seems that the company wanted to get rid of the North American developers. Furthermore, Gibson also points out that the idea of ​​selling in order to subsequently invest in the new blockchain system is of little use.

Despite the loss of as much as 200 million dollars, Square Enix does not lack the liquidity necessary to invest in future projects, which makes the hypothesis decidedly absurd. Furthermore, Embracer Group he didn’t talk a lot during the call with investorsbut they let it be known that they are waiting for a response from Disney to find out if they can also handle the publishing side of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

An answer that is needed as soon as possible, given that Marvel’s Avengers is a live service and needs the management of new content, but it is not known whether Embracer Group it will take control to continue on the same line as Square Enix or to change things. We will only find out when the acquisition is complete.