Yesterday we informed you that Square Enix has sold many of his studios, including Crystal Dynamicsto Embracer Group for $ 300 million. A figure that, of course, sounds small compared to the large number of franchises that are now joining the Swedish company: Thief, Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Soul Reaver, in addition to the rights to the two Marvel games of the studio, Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Market analyst David Gibson shed light on why Square Enix would be interested in selling its properties so cheap. Apparently, the two Marvel IP games developed by Crystal Dynamics would have caused Square Enix to lose about $ 200 million in just two years.

Marvel’s Avengers has been a game plagued with controversy, gameplay, and glitches since its release, and Guardians of the Galaxy has been well received by the public, but Square Enix noted that its sales have been insufficient.

Strange move, plan to invest more into blockchain etc, they dont need the money. Too hard to manage overseas projects? https://t.co/BEZNDm6jv2 – David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 2, 2022



In related news, according to Jeff Grubb Square Enix would be on sale and PlayStation could be the company aiming for its acquisition.

Source: GamingBolt