That came up in the question and answer section of its 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. The representatives of the company responded to an approach made by one of those gathered there and that shed light on their future projects.

It all started when one of the shareholders present made a comment to the Square Enix board members. This started with ‘Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster has been well received’.

Then this person highlighted ‘Are there plans to remaster other titles from the past?’and finished by saying ‘personally, I would like to play Xenogears’.

Given this approach, the representatives of this developer and publisher gave him an answer.

Fountain: Square Enix.

In the voice of Square Enix one of the board members responded ‘We will refrain from sharing information about new titles, but we are considering various ideas within the company and hope you will wait for the next announcements’.

This is the kind of response that doesn’t deny or confirm anything, but in the context that it took place it could mean a lot. The company continues to produce new versions of its games and that is not going to change.

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold over two million copies of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series across Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile! Thank you all for joining us. If you haven’t, then now is the perfect time. pic.twitter.com/ePvuEMa6mR — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) May 2, 2023

especially after Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster It has already sold more than two million copies worldwide. That taking into account since its original launch on PC and mobile since 2022.

It also considers those sold through the Nintendo Switch eShop and the PlayStation Store as of February 2023. Square Enix takes great advantage of its large catalog of classics and brings them renewed to the new generations.

