Large video game companies constantly have to change positions in their directors, either because of someone’s resignation or because they feel that some visions do not go with those of the company. And now, in Square Enix It seems that there will be new movements in a short time, since they will change their CEO, who even already has a replacement.

Recently through a published notice to shareholders, Square Enix Holdings mentioned that he intended to replace Yosuke Matsuda c.on the newcomer, Takashi kiryu, and is now pending shareholder approval. Since in the end they have a voice and a vote in said decisions, and they will see if it could be profitable to change the position.

According to what is mentioned in this type of letter, approval will be sought at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 2023. This will lead to a board of directors that will finalize the details to make the corresponding transfer of power. Something that looks positive for Kiryugiven that he has served as someone competent for the company.

Matsuda has come with plans since 2023 to do business with NFTs and also blockchain, and in the statement, it seems that Square Enix You don’t want to change strategy. Here is what they say in their document:

Due to the rapidly changing business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the proposed change aims to reshape the management team with the goal of embracing ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing the creativity of the company group to deliver even more entertainment. more to its customers around the world.

Now it only remains to see the official approval for them to change the CEO.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: These types of moves are nothing new, and could be due to the recent failure of Forspoken in terms of sales. And it is strange that Luminous has also merged with Square and shortly after plans to change the CEO are announced.