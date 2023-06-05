This month is one of quite ambitious releases in terms of video games, and it is that just a few days ago the latest installment of Street Fighter that has been to the taste of the fans. On the other hand, to almost finish June we have final fantasy 16the last numbered installment of the saga that is committed to being one of the most ambitious ever seen.

However, it seems that things have been a bit complicated, since a journalist known as Imran Khanhas mentioned that the pre-sales of this last game of Square Enix they have been low, even more than those of its predecessor. This has made the company think that perhaps the expected success will not be as overwhelming as it was proposed.

It is worth mentioning that it is not an alarming factor for the video game to become a disaster, since it is only an estimate of how many players plan to acquire the title on day one. In addition, there are players who go directly to their favorite store to buy it on the day of release without making reservations, more because of the matter of waiting for the press ratings.

This installment represents a strong change, since the RPG elements have been left aside to go into full action, vestiges that had already begun to show with the previous installment. To this is added a return for the franchise in terms of scenario, since now it is located in a medieval era, an element present in the first games of this saga.

Remember that final fantasy 16 is put up for sale June 22nd for PS5. version of pc will arrive soon after.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: It is strange that this game does not have so many advance purchases, but perhaps it is a matter of the gameplay change that the saga is undergoing. So, we’ll soon see if it’s worth playing.