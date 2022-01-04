NFT, blockchain and Metaverse have now become a hot topic from which players try to escape in all ways, but from which they are sadly chased from every angle. After the terrible figure made by Ubisoft with its Ubisoft Quartz platform dedicated to NFTs (from which no one has bought anything so far), another giant throws itself into the arena: Square Enix.

Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, gave a very strange good year in this 2022, with a letter which has already infuriated most of the Japanese and non-Japanese fans. In this letter, the president would have pointed out how 2021 was only “Year One” for NFT and Metaverse and that these technologies will certainly continue to evolve and become more and more common among gamers.

Square Enix wants to be part of this evolution, it seems, even if there are no concrete plans to implement the technologies involved (or at least they were not touched upon in the aforementioned letter). But that’s not the part that turned the fans upside down… amid comments like “When does Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 come out?” and “They run out of ideas”, most were struck by a particular phrase of Matsuda:

I understand that some people who ‘play for fun’ and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations towards these new trends, and it is understandable. However, I believe there will be a number of people whose motivation is to ‘play to contribute’, helping to make the game more fun. Traditionally, games have never offered explicit incentives to this latter group of people, who were strictly motivated by flimsy personal feelings such as goodwill.

Well those some people who “they play for fun“Felt particularly taken for a ride from the way the sentence was phrased, accusing Square Enix of essentially wanting to exploit modders to stop doing their jobs and make a living from errands … which, if you can read the entire letter (which is in itself a company) would seem to be the intent of the company.

In short, it seems that Matsuda has already failed even before taking the first step towards “Year Two” of NFT and Metaverso. Who knows if the uprising of the community will be enough to convince him to walk away from it?

