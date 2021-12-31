Square Enix posted a new video to wish happy new year 2022 to all gamers in the world. You can see the video above, which shows a whole series of games produced by the internal and external teams of the Japanese company.

There official video description reads, in translation: “The past is a journey. Tomorrow is a new adventure. Tonight is a party! Happy New Year from Square Enix!”

In the video we can see games the likes of Dragon Quest XI, Nier Replicant, Life is Strange New Colors, Final Fantasy 14, Outriders, Babylon’s Fall, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers and the new Spider-Man included as a PlayStation exclusive (which is made to dance with a nice montage). Then there is Kingdom Hearts, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, the upcoming Stranger of Paradise, Final Fantasy Origin.

It is a simple video, a montage of scenes from various games with a cheerful and festive background music. What do you think of these New Year greetings? Does Square Enix’s 2022 look promising?