Yes ok square enix It is not a perfect company, it has not delivered multiple quality games in recent years. AA and AAA titles have been responsible for substantially expanding the company's offering on multiple consoles, with various markets in mind. However, it seems that this trend could come to an end, since Square Enix will focus more on the quality of its products, and not so much on the quantity.

Through a meeting with shareholdersTakashi Kiryu, CEO of Square Enix, revealed that the company plans to reduce the number of games they release, to focus on quality. This means that we will see a smaller number of games from the company, but every time we see one, it will reach our hands in the best possible way. This is what he said about it:

“I want to structure our development function so that we can ensure higher quality of each title by reducing our range. As our customers' needs and the types of devices available have diversified, we have attempted to produce successes by developing a wide variety of titles rather than focusing on just a few. I believe this has resulted in the fragmentation of our resource pool. Meanwhile, there have been clear winners and losers among the major titles recently released on the video game market, and it has become possible for even indie titles to make their presence felt. The market is increasingly polarized between blockbuster and indie titles, but I think we've developed a lot of titles that fall somewhere in between. “I want to make clearer distinctions in the future.”

Now, for the moment, We don't have a clear idea of ​​what this may mean for the future of Square Enix. Let us remember that titles like Octopath Traveler II, Triangle Strategy, The DioField Chroniclesand more AA experiences that we have seen in recent years, have focused on offering something new to the public where large-scale AAA productions arrive, such as Final Fantasy XVI was last year, and will be Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next month.

On the one hand, this can give rise to properties that began as smaller-scale productions, like the ones we see coming out of Team Asano, to have a larger budget. However, The possibility that Square Enix will no longer focus on these titles is not ruled out.to direct all your resources to experiences like Kingdom Hearts 4.

Considering we don't know much about Square Enix after the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthbeyond projects like Kingdom Hearts 4, Visions of Manathe remake of Dragon Quest IIIand Dragon Quest XII, there is nothing else that attracts attention, at least for the moment. Taking into account that these three titles do not yet have a release date, It is likely that 2024 will not be such a busy year for the Japanese company.

We can only wait to find out Square Enix's plans, and the situation in which its properties are located. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Likewise, you can learn more about Visions of Mana here.

Editor's Note:

I hope this doesn't mean that Team Asano's productions come to an end like what happened with Tokyo RPG Factory. Instead, I wish these types of projects would receive a larger budget. Although this means that Octopath Traveler III until 2030, I would hope, since I am sure it will be a quality game.

