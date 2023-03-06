The air of novelty continues in the house SQUARE ENIXwhich after the announcement of the change of president and the merger of Bright Productionsalso announced that it will relocate its central offices to Tokyo from Shinjuku to a skyscraper located in the redevelopment area of Sakuragaokain the center of Shibuya.

The district of Sakuragaoka is an area adjacent to Shibuya Station undergoing redevelopment since 2019, and one of the areas includes the new building that will house the offices of SQUARE ENIX shortly after its completion. In particular, the offices will move to “Block A”, the tallest of the three buildings to be built in this area.

The building will have a height of approximately 179 meters and will have 39 floors plus another 4 additional basements, counting a total area of ​​approximately 184,700 square metres.

The construction should end in November 2024, the period in which the company will be able to finalize the transfer, although at the moment some details are still under decision.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera