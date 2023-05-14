Square Enix in recent years he has released several titles as editor. This year, for example, he released the expected Forspoken, which however was met with several negative reviews. Square later released the critically acclaimed Octopath Traveler II which, however, due to the poor marketing campaign, has disappointed in terms of sales.

To these two titles are added numerous others launched on Nintendo Switch, which have not had the opportunity to have their say view the amount of works that are released every month on the hybrid console.

In this sense, during a financial briefingthe company has indicated a willingness to change its strategy in the coming years, with the intention of focus primarily on the quality of the titles released And not about quantity.

Although this might seem like a rather obvious strategy, as mentioned at the beginning of the article, Square has not followed this policy in recent times, aiming instead on the number of titles to be issued.

The company also told investors it’s working to stabilize your earnings aiming to increase the number of subscribers of its MMOs, such as Final Fantasy XIII. This would ensure a constant income stream which, as specified by the company, it should then be reinvested in the development of new titles.

As for the titles currently in production, in addition to the imminent Final Fantasy XVISquare Enix is ​​currently working on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth And Kingdom Hearts 4.