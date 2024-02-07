Takashi Kiryu, the new president of Square Enixdecided to start a work of internal renovation to the company to initiate a new development work organization, which should lead to a general improvement in quality of games.
“We are implementing a general review to determine what type of organizational structure is needed to create our content, in order to have the best approach”, reported Kiryu, reflecting a desire to modernize Square Enix's current structure and improve the quality of the games and products in general.
As we have seen, even the latest financial results were not particularly satisfactory, with sales held up by Final Fantasy 16 but revenues still declining in the last quarter, although hopes are higher for the next one, all clinging to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the new expansion Final Fantasy 14: Downtrail.
Takashi Kiryu wants to revolutionize Square Enix
There new strategy proposed by Kiryu, who also reported that he wants to make extensive use of artificial intelligence to support development in an “aggressive” manner, as explained during a recent briefing with shareholders, starts from the assumption of a policy of total self-sufficiency with regards to combination of publishing and video game development.
Apparently, Square Enix will announce in the spring the changes it intends to make to the organization of development and internal production, but these could be notable changes, considering the strong desire to break with the past introduced with the arrival of the new CEO .
Even historical developers themselves, such as Naoki Yoshida, have recently reported the need for new teams and younger developers, also to continue the now consolidated series such as Final Fantasy. Meanwhile, just last night we witnessed a new State of Play dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
#Square #Enix #revolutionize #internal #organization #improve #games
Leave a Reply