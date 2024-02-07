Takashi Kiryu, the new president of Square Enixdecided to start a work of internal renovation to the company to initiate a new development work organization, which should lead to a general improvement in quality of games.

“We are implementing a general review to determine what type of organizational structure is needed to create our content, in order to have the best approach”, reported Kiryu, reflecting a desire to modernize Square Enix's current structure and improve the quality of the games and products in general.

As we have seen, even the latest financial results were not particularly satisfactory, with sales held up by Final Fantasy 16 but revenues still declining in the last quarter, although hopes are higher for the next one, all clinging to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the new expansion Final Fantasy 14: Downtrail.