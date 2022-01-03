The president of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, wrote the company’s annual New Year’s Eve letter to fans and interested parties over the weekend: since its publication, the letter has been widely criticized by gamers. The reason? The emergence of NFT, blockchain technology and metaverse, three words that are very fashionable lately.

The house of Final Fantasy already decided in May 2020 that “blockchain games” are one of the new trends in which the company wants to invest. But Square Enix seems puzzled by the gaming community’s response to NFTs, especially after Ubisoft announced its Quartz platform. According to Matsuda, “some people play for fun”, but there is a group of people who just want to “play to contribute” and the latter group can help make the games more “exciting”.

Matsuda in his letter states: “I believe there will be a number of people whose motivation is to ‘play to contribute’, with whom I intend to help make the game more exciting. Traditional play offered no explicit incentive to this latter group of people, who were strictly motivated by inconsistent personal feelings such as goodwill and volunteerism. This fact is not unrelated to the limitations of existing UGCs (User Generated Content). The UGC was created solely because of the desire of individuals to express themselves and not because there was an explicit incentive to reward them for their creative endeavors. I see this as one of the reasons why there hasn’t been as much important game-changing user-generated content as you would expect.“.

The letter essentially indicates that all of the user-generated content we see in games arises from the players’ passion and interest in a specific game. However, these players are not rewarded for their contributions. With “token economies”, these players can receive “explicit incentives” so they can continue contributing for those incentives instead of having fun.

Source: PCGamer