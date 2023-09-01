Square Enix has opened its own website dedicated to Tokyo Game Show 2023 and announced its list of games that will be present during the show, between stage, theater and beyond. We remind you that the TGS will be on air from 21 to 24 September. Let’s see the game list by Square Enix for the event:
- Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) – Theater
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) – Experience, Live Stream, Theater
- Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) – Family Game Park
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) – Theater
- Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Stage, Theatre
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Theater
- FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) – Playable, Stage, Theatre
- Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater, Family Game Park
- PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
- Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) – Stage
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
Square Enix’s events at Tokyo Game Show 2023
Square Enix also indicated what events it has planned for Tokyo Game Show 2023, day-by-day:
- September 21 – PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program
- September 22 – Square Enix Music: Music Program (working name) | Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode
- September 23 – SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Specail Stage | Fall PC Game Festival
- September 24 – Infinity Strash – Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Special Announcement Stage | Get the Facts – Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince | FOAMSTARS Party in Tokyo Game Show 2023 | Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXIX
Tell us, is there anything that particularly interests you from the Square Enix show?
Here are also the details related to Bandai Namco and Capcom.
