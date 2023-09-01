Get the best value gaming CPU for £100: Intel Core i5 11400F discounted

Square Enix has opened its own website dedicated to Tokyo Game Show 2023 and announced its list of games that will be present during the show, between stage, theater and beyond. We remind you that the TGS will be on air from 21 to 24 September. Let’s see the game list by Square Enix for the event:

Square Enix’s events at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Powerwash Simulator

Square Enix also indicated what events it has planned for Tokyo Game Show 2023, day-by-day:

September 21 – PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program

September 22 – Square Enix Music: Music Program (working name) | Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode

September 23 – SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Specail Stage | Fall PC Game Festival

September 24 – Infinity Strash – Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Special Announcement Stage | Get the Facts – Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince | FOAMSTARS Party in Tokyo Game Show 2023 | Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXIX

Tell us, is there anything that particularly interests you from the Square Enix show?

