In a recent financial meeting, the new CEO of Square Enix he revealed what his action plan is for the company, explaining that he wants everything first focus on the development of AAA gamesstarting from already known IPs.

Specifically, CEO Takashi Kiryu was asked what results he hopes to achieve now that he has become president of the company. The response was “I want to improve our profitability. I see a lot of room for improvement in our operating profit margin and would like to start working primarily on our HD games.”

He further explains that instead of simply trying to create new intellectual properties, he intends to “identify existing IPs which have the potential to be upgraded to AAA status, also taking ROI into consideration. By doing so, we hope to define greater depth to the layers of our portfolio.”