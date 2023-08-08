Since the release of Square Enix’s most recent game, final fantasy 16, has been in the eye of controversy, since it has not been received in the best way because it is out of the equation because it is no longer a release that is so focused on the RPG. That itself has resulted in sales not being as expected according to forecasts.

As mentioned by some media, the company’s profits decreased to 65%, and so it has been known for a few days that the most recent game of the main line did not meet expectations despite having a solid promotion. Here they talk about details such as the change of genre of the franchise by being more action-oriented and also the initial shortage of ps5.

It is worth mentioning that its launch sales were quite good, 3 million copies to be exact, but from that moment things did not change for the better, even having satisfaction returns in some cases. No new numbers have been released, but the gains indicate that the distribution of copies has not been the most adequate.

It is worth commenting that the company’s shares decreased 15% this Monday, hoping that the game can be recovered by launching on other platforms such as the pc in the future. However, it is possible that you will have something of a one-year deal with sonyso while all possible copies should be sold in PS5.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It definitely hasn’t been a good launch for the franchise, but it’s understandable since there aren’t that many PS5s out there, and not everyone is a fan of the brand. It remains to be seen if all this stabilizes with the second part of the FFVII remake.