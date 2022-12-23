Square Enix still believes in the market for NFTs and metaverses, so much so that he increased his efforts in the sector by investing 7 billion yen in Gumi (more precisely in SBI Group), mobile developer with whom he has already collaborated on the development of Brave Exivus, a fairly successful mobile title.

As legible in the official press release, translated from Japanese, the investment is aimed at increasing market shares in the sector of metaverse and blockchain-based technologies, with the creation of games based on these technologies to reach the global market.

The goal is to create titles that detach themselves from the speculative nature that currently characterizes all blockchain-based titles, to create value by entertaining players, defined as the “Amaze and earn” effect. It must be said that so far the biggest problem with blockchain-based games has been precisely that they have no attraction for players, i.e. many would not even touch them with a stick, because they are generally boring, badly made and not very exciting, focused as they are on the buying and selling of digital goods aimed at speculation.

We’ll see if in the future alliances like the one between Square Enix and Gumi will lead to the creation of something at least decent, that is, something that is worth playing and avoids the pyramid schemes that plague these productions.