A couple of hours ago it was confirmed that Embracer Group bought Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, studios that were previously under the control of Square Enix. This transaction had a cost of $300 million dollars, money that the Japanese company plans to use in NFT and blockchain technology.

Through an official Square Enix document, it has been revealed that this company plans to invest the $300 million they will receive, in improving its position in the growing business trends that we have seen in recent months. This was what was said about it:

“The operation will help the company adapt to changes in the global business environment, establishing a better distribution of resources, which will help increase the value of the company and accelerate the growth of key businesses in digital entertainment. . The transaction will allow launching new businesses with investment in fields such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and cloud.”

Considering that this transaction is expected to be completed at some point in the third quarter of the year, that is, between July and September 2022, Square Enix is ​​still a couple of months away from sharing more information about its plans for the NFT and blockchain marketsomething that will probably disappoint more than one person.

Editor’s note:

It is a disappointment that Square Enix continues to bet on NFTs and the blockchain. Not only are these trends finally going down, but attempts to integrate them into video games, such as Ubisoft Quartz, have failed. Let’s hope that, at a minimum, these plans remain in galleries like Konami’s.

