Square Enix has shown off Final Fantasy 14 running on a PlayStation 5 for the first time.

Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed 16 minutes of footage of the PS5 version during Square Enix’s latest Letter from the Producer livestream (thanks, Gematsu).

You can check the footage out in the video below (skip to the one hour and 19 minutes mark):

The PS5 version brings framerate improvements, faster load times, 4K resolution support, DualSense haptic feedback, new trophies and 3D audio support, Square Enix said.

Those who have the PlayStation 4 version can upgrade to the PS5 “Upgrade Edition” for free at the start of the open beta, which kicks off on 13th April alongside the launch of Patch 5.5, titled Death Unto Dawn. There’s a free trial for the PS5 version, which will be available to buy after the open beta ends.

The 5.5 patch is split in two parts, and sets the stage for the upcoming fourth expansion, Endwalker.

Part one comes out 13th April and brings with it the third chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse – the Nier-inspired alliance raid featuring the work of creators Yosuke Saito and Yoko Taro. The 5.5 patch trailer is below:

Square Enix will hold a Final Fantasy 14 keynote online event on 15th May during which it will reveal new information on Endwalker.

Final Fantasy 14 has now reached 22 million registered players, Square Enix said.