Something that has been noticed in recent months is the fact that Square Enix has not achieved certain goals with the games they have released, the most important proof today is Final Fantasy XVI, a title that, although it is not a financial disaster, did not meet the standards that the company would have wanted. This has been reflected in its stock market value, which has fallen significantly.

The Japanese publisher’s share price reached its highest point this year in the days leading up to the launch of its flagship game. 2023 this June 16, but closed on Wednesday at its lowest level since May 2022. Added to that, it could also have an impact due to the launch of Forspokena game that has really done poorly, either on the console sony or even in the PC.

According to an article by Bloomberg which analyzes the recent recession of square enix, anonymous employees and contractors claimed that the company is suffering from problems with its development structure and quality control, while analysts expressed concern about its longer-term prospects. To be more specific, shares have fallen 30% from its peak this year, erasing nearly $2 billion from market value.

The future of square enix Despite all this, it seems that it can be lifted, given that there are already new games planned, such as two of Dragon Quest that will be released this same, one focused on the anime of The Adventures of Fly and another is Monsters 3. Likewise, in 2024 the next part of the remakes of will be released Final Fantasy VIIand of course, the promise that one day we will see Kingdom Hearts IV.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Let’s hope the company doesn’t reach a point where it has to be put up for sale, as I don’t want Sony to acquire it, as I want to see things like Kingdom Hearts on Nintendo.