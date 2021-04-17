Although the rumor has been officially denied, as a result of this Square Enix stock price went up. The original story of the Square Enix acquisition came from the CTFN website citing two unidentified bankers. The news then grew in popularity after it was picked up by Bloomberg Japan until Square Enix issued an official statement clarifying that the company not only had not received any communication about its purchase, but that it would not be interested in selling.

Despite Square Enix’s protest at the news, Square Enix’s stock price was up 12%. The price jump is the largest the stock has received in the past eight months and brings the company close to the all-time high that was set last year. So we could say that Microsoft is a company that generates trust in the financial world for its video game division.

Thanks to the fact that Square Enix’s stock price went up, the developer currently has a market value of 845 billion yen, or $ 7.8 billion. Despite the rumor’s deterrence by the company, the possibility of the company being acquired makes sense. Square Enix has some extremely strong IPs and recognizable in the game industry, such as Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider, Dragon Quest and Deus Ex, which makes the company very attractive to high-end buyers.

Acquisitions within the games industry have also been quite popular lately, with the most recent purchase that raised eyebrows was the Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media for $ 7.5 billion. Xbox has been particularly aggressive in beefing up its developer pipeline and has also expressed a desire to further expand into the Japanese market, which would make Square Enix a worthy target for the company. As also Sega. Or Konami.