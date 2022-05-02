The European holding company Embracer Group announced that it is in talks to acquire from SQUARE ENIX of studies Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal And Square Enix Montreal for a total of 300 million dollars.

The companies will join the Embracer Group stables along with their historical IPs, including tomb Raider, Deus Ex, thief, Legacy of Kainand more than 50 other titles from the past.

The sale, for which payment will be made between July and September of this year, seems to be linked to SQUARE ENIX’s intention to centralize videogame development in the hands of the Japanese branch of the company, Square Enix External Studios and of Square Enix Collective.

If the idea that the company wants to separate from some of its historical teams is not surprising, even considering the commercial failure of Marvel’s Avengersit is certainly surprising that SQUARE ENIX has decided to leave behind the intellectual properties of absolute depth that have made the history of the video game.

However, the Japanese videogame giant will not abandon development in the West, with franchises such as Just Cause, OutridersAnd Life is Strange still in a state of grace, but behind the separation from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, among the reasons given, there is the need to invest in new sectors, such as AI, cloud, and blockchain.

At the same time, the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars Wingefors, declared himself enthusiastic about the acquisition just made, with which (for a not excessive sum) the company was awarded the IP of great value, as well as a new workforce of well 1,100 professionals.

Embracer’s intention, also in light of its many acquisitions in the industry, including those of Gearbox Publishing and Gearbox Software, is to become a leading high-budget independent development company, with more than 230 projects currently in development and the promise to give newly acquired companies ample freedom, allowing them to continue to excel in AAA development.

Source: Embracer Group Street Gematsu