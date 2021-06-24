Square enix took a major risk earlier this year when they decided to launch Outriders on Xbox Game Pass from its first day. Surprisingly, the Japanese publisher has been very satisfied with the results of this loot-shooter within the platform of Microsoft.

As part of a recent financial summary, Yosuke Matsuda, President of Square enix, showed appreciation for Xbox Game Pass to help build a healthy user base to Outriders from your first day:

“Regarding the response from Outriders, although there were several server problems and a few bugs during its launch, we think it got off to a good start as a totally new IP. Additionally, we are quite surprised by the game’s high digital sales, and the number of active users has also exceeded our expectations. We think our decision to make Outriders an Xbox Game Pass launch game worked in our favor. “

Outriders has certainly proven to be quite popular with fans since its debut in Xbox Game Pass in early April, reaching 3.5 million unique players across all platforms in its first month.

Via: VGC