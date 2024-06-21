The most interesting part of this statement is that it comes six months after the announcement that the company would be very aggressive in pursuing this new technology. Clearly things are not that simple.

Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu, in a financial meeting with investors, explained that the company wants to be cautious in the use of Artificial Intelligence in video game development.

The words of the president of Square Enix

In a January newsletter the president of Square Enix said, “I believe that generative AI has the potential to not only reshape what we create, but also fundamentally change the processes by which we create” and that the company will be “aggressive in applying AI and other technologies at the forefront of both content development and our editorial functions.”

Takashi Kiryu

Now, however, the president said: “AI itself has a enormous potential. However, there are also many risks.” These risks are not only the fact that the public is not on average supportive of the use of AI. This generative technology has a habit of making up information and is generally not reliable.

“We introduced a flow whereby the AI-related tools they are only used internally after being properly examined,” Kiryu added.

The president also specifies that the company will apply generative AI only in “areas not related to creativity” (fortunately, we would add). He stressed that, in particular, the use of generative AI in the creative sectors is “extremely sensitive” and that he will analyze the issue very seriously.

