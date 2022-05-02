It will be from September when the purchase of the western studios of Square Enix by Embrace Group and several games pass into the hands of this Swedish group that has been in the video game business for a while, but what is the reason for this movement?

Square Enix revealed that the sale for 300 million dollars will help in its investments in the section of blockchain, artificial intelligence and the cloud. This adjustment could mean many things: digital currencies, more games as a service, etc.

“The transaction will help the company adapt to changes in the global business environment by establishing a more efficient allocation of resources, which will enhance corporate value by accelerating the growth of the company’s core businesses in the field of digital entertainment”, says the statement.

“Additionally, the transaction enables the launch of new businesses by advancing investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and cloud. The measure is based on the business structure optimization policy that the company established within the framework of the medium-term commercial strategy presented on May 13, 2021”.

the president of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda stated that it is not enough to focus on the traditional video game business.

Square Enix and play-to-earn games?

It is still too early to say what he will do Square Enix in the short, medium and long term in the blockchain section. The president of this Japanese company said at the beginning of 2022 that they are committed to making games with NFT the new technologies.

Yosuke Matsuda stated that games with blockchain technology have the potential for self-growth by addressing the concept dedicated to play-to-earn, which is when the user plays and gets something in return that they could monetize in the not too distant future.

Finally, the head of this Japanese company believes that there are a good number of players, in addition to those with traditional entertainment thinking, who will want to play to contribute, which could make the experience more exciting.

