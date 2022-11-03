A couple of days ago a record came up for Symbiogenesis by Square Enix, which many believed was related to a possible return of Parasite Eve. However, today the sad truth has been revealed. Not only is the beloved horror series not involved, but Symbiogenesis it is an experience focused entirely on NFTs.

According to Square Enix, Symbiogenesis is the “first digital collectible art project designed from the ground up for Web3 fans.” The company promises an extensive story where each of the NFT pieces that you manage to buy is not only “art” that you can collect, but they will also be characters in this new experience. This was what was said:

“[Puedes usar a los NFT] as characters in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ‘unravel’ a mystery by completing quests that revolve around issues of resource monopolization and distribution.

Sales are expected to Symbiogenesis start sometime in 2023, this together with a free virtual platform, where all users can interact. This is just one of the tactics that the company plans to implement to fully enter the world of NFTs.

Editor’s note:

It is disappointing that Square Enix continues to bet on NFTs, especially considering the unpopularity of this technology, and the closure of multiple related services. We can only hope that we never see an NFT from Cloud or Tifa.

