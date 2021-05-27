Yesterday around midnight, a series of new titles that will come from the saga were unveiled Dragon quest, among them there are remasters of some of their old installments. However, the biggest and most anticipated news of the night was the official announcement of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

Even though so much Yuji horii, creator of the saga, as his team did not give details about release dates or locations, they did mention that Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate It will be a different project from those carried out for the saga so far. We will have more control over the life of the main character and the decisions he can make.

What does Dragofn Quest XII: The Flames of Fate bring?

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate It was the last game in the presentation that we saw last night. And for now we just got a darker trailer that shows number XII of the saga with flames. No gameplay scenes, no art (beyond game title), but we do have some feedback from Yuji horii: Decision making will be more important and there will be changes in the combat system.

This means that Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will it stop being a classic turn-based JRPG? We cannot affirm it. However, this could be a turning point during the saga. Other games that were shown and will have their release soon include Dragon Quest X Offline, Dragon Quest Treasures, Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and a compilation.

