The time of the 90s was quite important for him gaming, and one of the most memorable characters of those times is Gex, an anthropomorphic gecko who had his own video game trilogy back then. Sadly we haven’t heard from him in the last two decades, but it looks like that could change shortly.

We say the above because Square enix has renewed the brand of Gex on the Intellectual Property Office of the European Union yesterday, December 15However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that a new gecko game is already on the way, but at least it could be said that they haven’t completely forgotten about it.

However, it is also worth noting that, depending on its classification, the Gex name would be used in computer games, software or entertainment media. We suggest not getting excited just yet, but it looks like Square Enix is ​​definitely planning to use this record for some future project.

Editor’s Note: I remember Gex games were some of the first I had when I was just starting to play on PC. This anthropomorphic gecko has a very special place in my heart, and I hope there are intentions to revive the IP, even with a small project or something like that.

Via: Gematsu