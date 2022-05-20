We learn that SQUARE ENIXlast May 12, registered the trademarks “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE“,”Labyrinth Striker” And “Final Bar Line“.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE can only refer to the next-gen version of the title, published on 10 April 2020 and accompanied by the DLC dedicated to Yuffie Kisaragi (find our review at this address). The reason why the trademark of an already released title has been re-registered remains unknown, but we do not exclude that it may be a prelude to the arrival of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, currently available for PS4, PS5And PC (Street Epic Games Store), on Xbox platforms or in the cloud version.

As for the other two brands, the interpretation becomes more complex: as Gematsu suggests, that “Final Bar Line“Could be read as a musical reference, thus alluding to the publication of some kind of rythm game, while it seems that in Japanese the words”Labyrinth” And “Striker”Are united, forming a sort of pun with a still obscure meaning.

Looking forward to discovering new details, presumably coming along with the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY VII (find our news at this address), we invite you to continue to follow us to stay updated on the future of the franchise.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu