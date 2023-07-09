During the company’s 43rd annual meeting of shareholders, Square’s board was asked about the company’s plans regarding the possibility of remaster some of its past titles after the success of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

The question in question came from a shareholder who asked the following:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was well received. Are there any plans to remaster other titles from the past? Personally, I’d love to play Xenogears.

A member of the board of directors of Square answered this question as follows:

We will refrain from sharing information about our future plans, but we are considering various ideas within the company and hope that your anticipation remains unaffected when the next announcements arrive.

As for development timelines, Square reported that it has strengthened its development sector, which will help reduce the production time of a single title it’s at facilitate the creation of new IPs:

We believe that the strengthening of our internal development organization will be an advantage since the difficulty of developing important titles is becoming extremely high and this also affects the development times. We hope that this strengthening will facilitate the development not only of major titles but also of new IPs.

This year Square Enix released Forspoken, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Octopath Traveler 1, Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo And Final Fantasy 16.