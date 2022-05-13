Square Enix shared the results financial data for thefiscal year 2022which denote a profit growth on an annual basis, but at the same time game sales have dropped with the exception of the MMO segment, which includes Final Fantasy 14.

As for fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, Square Enix has earned a operating income of $ 460 million25.5% more than in 2021, with net sales amounting to 2.84 billion dollars, an increase of 9.8%.

Square Enix reports that sales of its MMO sector have increased, especially thanks to the evergreen Final Fantasy 14, most notably with the launch of the Endwalker expansion and the increase in subscribers.

But the HD Game segmentwhich includes Outriders, Nier Replicant and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, had “net sales down from the previous fiscal year,” according to the Square Enix report.

In total the division Digital Entertainment of Square Enix (includes HD Game, MMO and mobile and PC gaming segments) recorded a 6% increase in net sales, totaling $ 2.1 billion, and 16.7% in operating income, for a total of 457 million dollars.

As for future strategies, Square Enix for medium-term plans aims to strengthen its IPs, optimize its business model for today’s market strongly influenced by Covid and invest in a new business, confirming the interest in games. made with blockchain.