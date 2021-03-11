One of the most effective ways for video game companies to communicate with their audience is through digital presentations. Nintendo he does it with his Direct, PlayStation does his thing with State of Plaand now Square enix enter that field with his’Presents‘.

Square Enix Presents is a new program in which the Japanese company will reveal new games, updates and news for its entire community around the world. This first broadcast will take place on March 18 at 10:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm Central Time.

The transmission of Square Enix Presents will be available through Twitch and also of Youtube and will last 40 minutes. The most prominent announcement of this event will be the next launch of the series Life is Strange that now will have a new protagonist.

This will be a good opportunity for fans of Square enix be aware of all those projects that may not yet have an exit date, but, at the same time, will offer important advances that will clear several doubts.

What will we see during the next Square Enix Presents?

While the most important announcement of Square Enix Presents is the new installment of Life if StrangeLet’s not lose sight of the fact that there will be a lot of information about several important games that we must not lose sight of. This is the list of those games:

Outriders – April 1st

Wonderworld Balance – March 26th.

The 25th anniversary of tomb Raider.

Marvel’s avengers in the next generation.

Just Cause Mobile.

New mobile games from the successful studio Square Enix Montreal.

Sets TAITO, the sister company of Square Enix.

With all this, we can already get a better idea of ​​what will await us on March 18 during the Square Enix Presents. What can be revealed apart from the latest announced, will be a bonus that fans will surely welcome with open arms.

