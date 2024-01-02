Takashi Kiryupresident of Square Enixin his last New Year's letter he announced that his vision for the company involves applying theartificial intelligence aggressively, along with other cutting-edge technologies. This would be a course of action that will influence both the development of content and the editorial functions of the brand.

Kiryu's New Year's letters have become a must, a real fixed point, which charts a clear course in Square Enix's intentions year after year. The previous one expressed the desire to explore the universe NFTs, blockchain games and the metaversein line with the technological innovations of the moment.

The president began by talking about how artificial intelligence and its applications have long been a source of academic discussion and how programs such as ChatGPT and other generative AI, would have the potential to completely reshape and change the creative process and content programming.

In the short term, our goal will be to increase development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the long term, we hope to leverage these technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe technological innovation represents a business opportunity.

On the editorial front, Kiryu reveals that the company would like to enable greater global collaboration and promote the transition to digital, in order to maximize sales and provide an even broader and more content-rich catalogue. Clearly this would lead to a massive expansion of 's fan base Square Enix.

Returning to the Blockchain discussion, Kiryu stated that the technology Web 3.0, TO THE And Cloud are the company's three main investment fields and that efforts are converging to radically change the organizational structure and resource allocation.

For Square Enix, a banner year promises to be in sight, thanks to the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Foamstars, SaGa: Emerald Beyond And Visions of Mana.