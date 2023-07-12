Square Enix achieves great success with its remasterings. final fantasy 7 it was fantastic. And the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster it is also loved by many. Surely we can hope that these are not the last re-releases of Square Enix. During a question and answer session at the last shareholder meeting, they were asked about upcoming remakes, and here is their answer.

The 43rd Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Square Enix took place in Tokyo on June 23. During the event, there was a question and answer session with shareholders and directors. One person asked about remastering old games, specifically mentioning a desire for a remaster of xenogears. The answer of Square Enix it was quite promising, suggesting that there may be some exciting announcements ahead.

Ask: Are there plans to remaster other older titles? Personally, I would like to play.”xenogears“. Answer: We will refrain from sharing information about new titles, but we are considering various ideas within the Company and hope you will wait for the next announcements.

Although Square Enix He didn’t mention any names, nor did they hold back from hinting that something is planned for the future.

Whatever it is, since Square Enix You’ve never let us down with your remasters, we’re excited to see what the future holds.

Via: EarlyGame

Editor’s note: I hope it’s him IX and that they do not come up with dividing it into 7 games as they are doing with the VII.