The fans of final fantasy 7 they suffered waiting for the arrival of the remake for a long time, now, they still have to wait a little longer for the conclusion of this story. Square Enix knows this, so at least now it offers an occasional look at the development of the game.

PlayStation fans are patiently waiting for more information to be revealed about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But as you will most likely have to spend quite a while before that happens. Square Enix decided to reveal something to keep fans calm and entertained.

These are some conceptual designs of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The art centers on Betty, a character that players encounter in the Sector 7 slums during the “The Power of Music” mission. These jpieces give fans a glimpse into how the character began as a concept before being created in the PS4 game.

The new pieces of concept art were shared via the game’s official Twitter account:

Yes ok, Final Fantasy VII Remake is based on the 1997 title, it also incorporates a number of new characters and elements that were not present in the original game, including new characters like Betty. For those with an in-depth knowledge of the original game, it’s been exciting to see how Square Enix has turned things around, and many are curious to see just how far it will go. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

It is even speculated that Aerith it could live in the game, but it’s unclear if Square Enix would go for such a drastic change. Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait quite a while to find out what their fate will be.

final fantasy 7 it is widely considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time. Square Enix’s RPG exposed a much larger audience to the franchise than ever before, making it one of the biggest in the industry. The first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake It was very well received, but whether the developer will be able to pull off a good conclusion remains to be seen.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I cried every time this remake was announced, I cried every time they delayed and changed the game, and I cried even more when I finally got my hands on it and it ran out of conclusion. How many more Square Enix?